Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!

Before this smiling sweetheart was stomping down some of the fiercest fashion runways, she was just another little kid showing off her big grin in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This cute kid made headlines in the modeling world for her unique looks that set her apart from the rest. She has caught eyes with her edgy brand in shows for Yeezy, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Jeremy Scott and -- most recently -- Rihanna. In 2018, she stunned audiences on the Savage X Fenty runway while nine months pregnant.