867-5309/Jenny Singer Tommy Heath 'Memba Him?!
1/18/2021 12:01 AM PT
American artist Tommy Heath shot to stardom in the early '80s after he laid down the vocals for his band Tommy Tutone's now-classic track, "867-5309/Jenny" ... which found its way onto the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks charts and caused a phone-calling frenzy in search of the mysterious woman in the jam, Jenny.
While Tommy Heath was taking center stage as the singer in Tommy Tutone ... he was joined in creating the rock band by Jim Keller as the lead guitarist going all the way back to 1978.