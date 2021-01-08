ABBA Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad 'Memba Her?!

ABBA Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad 'Memba Her?!

1/8/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 1
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Getty

Swedish songstress Anni-Frid Lyngstad (full name Princess Anni-Frid, Dowager Countess of Plauen) was in her 20s when she became an international sensation after she and her 3 harmonically-superior bandmates formed the iconic '70s band ABBA ... and released hits like 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,' "The Winner Takes It All," "Mamma Mia," "Take A Chance On Me" ... and course the disco juggernaut "Dancing Queen."

Lyngstad was joined in the supergroup by the keys-tickling (and her husband at the time) Benny Andersson ... and blonde vocalist Agnetha Faltskog and her partner the guitar-strumming Björn Ulvaeus.

Guess what she looks like now in her 70s!

More 'Memba Thems!

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later