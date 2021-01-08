ABBA Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad 'Memba Her?!
1/8/2021 12:01 AM PT
Swedish songstress Anni-Frid Lyngstad (full name Princess Anni-Frid, Dowager Countess of Plauen) was in her 20s when she became an international sensation after she and her 3 harmonically-superior bandmates formed the iconic '70s band ABBA ... and released hits like 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,' "The Winner Takes It All," "Mamma Mia," "Take A Chance On Me" ... and course the disco juggernaut "Dancing Queen."
Lyngstad was joined in the supergroup by the keys-tickling (and her husband at the time) Benny Andersson ... and blonde vocalist Agnetha Faltskog and her partner the guitar-strumming Björn Ulvaeus.