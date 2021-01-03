Sky Blu from LMFAO 'Memba Him?!
Sky Blu from LMFAO 'Memba Him?!
1/3/2021 6:08 AM PT
Los Angeles-native Sky Blu (real name Skyler Austen Gordy) shot to fame in 2009 when he teamed up with his uncle Redfoo (real name Stephen Gordy) to form the dance-anthem music group LMFAO and release the club cracking album "Party Rock" which included the songs "I'm In Miami B*tch" and "Shots" featuring Lil Jon.
Sky Blu and Redfoo went on to release a second album "Sorry For Party Rocking" in 2011 and perform in the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI before calling it quits.
Fun Fact: Sky Blu is the grandson of Motown icon Berry Gordy.