The Gift of Fitness Outweighs Hearts & Candy for Valentine's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

In case your calendars are off, remember that Valentine's Day is just days away ... and also know this -- your love probably wants to get in shape, not out of it.

Instead of picking something sugar-filled up last minute, why not put some thought (and healthy thoughts) into a present for that special someone? Consider the Fitbit Ionic GPS Fitness Smartwatch that's nearly 30% off in time for the romantic holiday.

It's a must-have device that can be used on a daily basis, especially if the love of your life has some New Year's fitness resolutions. The smartwatch is able to deliver fitness guidance, health insights, music storage, and so much more.

Unlike the average Fitbit, the Ionic is most ideal for runners and stands out due to its built-in GPS, which accurately tracks pace, distance, and other key stats. It also has a solid battery life of up to 10 hours, even in GPS mode.

One more thing, the smartwatch is water-resistant and can be worn in the pool, shower, or rain. So, with all that said ... what are you waiting for? We got it on sale for $179.99, which is a steal.