Prince's White Dove, Divinity, Dead at 28

Prince is having a reunion right now ... one of the original white doves that lived with him at Paisley Park has flown off to heaven.

The rock legend's dove, a female named Divinity, died peacefully Tuesday following a decline in health due to her old age ... Prince's Paisley Park Estate announced Wednesday.

The executive director of Prince's estate, Alan Seiffert, says ... "Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016."

He adds ... "She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed."

According to the estate, Divinity surpassed the average lifespan of doves, and although she's the last of Prince's OG white doves ... a new generation will continue to grace his former home-turned-museum.

Divinity was 28.