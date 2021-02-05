Ex-WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft Announces Gender Transition ... 'This Is Me'

Breaking News

A former WWE superstar is going public about her gender transformation -- announcing, "This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me."

The wrestler is Gabbi Tuft -- who performed for years under the ring name, Tyler Reks. Reks first appeared on "Smackdown" in 2010 and went on to wrestle with some of the top names in the biz, including John Cena, CM Punk and Ryback.

Reks last wrestled for WWE in 2012

Now, Tuft -- who previously used the name, Gabe Tuft, in her personal life -- says she's going public as a proud transgender woman.

"This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do," Tuft said in an emotional IG post.

"I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am."

Tuft says she's been struggling over the past 8 months -- "The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions."

But, Gabbi says she stopped caring about what other people think -- which has allowed her "authentic self to come into the light."

Gabbi has been married to her wife, Priscilla, since 2002 and they have a 9-year-old daughter together. Tuft says her family is supporting her through the transition.

"My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am. To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know."