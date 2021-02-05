Fire Up the Grill with this Nifty Gun, Torch Your Charcoal Anew

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Sorry, Hank Hill ... traditional propane tanks are gonna have to sit this one out -- 'cause it can't compete with what we got up for grabs here.

Instead of waiting for your grill to spark up with embers and matches, use the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch ... it makes a world of difference.

The GrillGun is a high-power propane torch that's designed to sear your meat faster, warm up the grill more quickly, and burn off any residual grease or grime left from the last time you used it...all in a matter of minutes.

It also includes a longer barrel resulting in a tighter flame making it easier to flame crème brûlées, charcoal grills, and whatever else you need to fire up. Plus, it comes with a convenient vertical stand that makes the torch upright and easily accessible during the moments it's cooling down.

Just in time for your romantic holiday dinner, the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch can be purchased for an additional 15% off with the promo code VDAY2021, which expires right on Valentine's Day. All in all, you're paying just $127.49 for the whole enchilada.

How's that propane and propane accessories?!?