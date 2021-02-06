What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Drew Barrymore have you seeing double! These photos are actually different and it is up to you to find all the sneaky switches that have been made to the original pic!

The actress made an appearance on a late-night talk show earlier this week ... and we have made a few changes to the tricky picture! Take a really good look around both of these photos and see if you have what it takes to spot the differences between these two super similar snaps!