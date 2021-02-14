TMZ's Last Minute Valentine's Day Cards!
TMZ's Last Minute Valentine's Day Cards!
2/14/2021 12:01 AM PT
Did you forget it was Valentine’s Day? Well don’t stress yourself out, we have just the thing to keep you in Cupid’s good graces ... our celeb-inspired custom cards!
These babies will surely impress your special someone, and save you from last-minute panic. We’ve got a number to choose from and a ton of celebs to scroll through!
Simply take a look through our super sweet collection of V-Day cards, and when you find the perfect one click on the link to download a printable version.
And, just like that you’ve got the perfect gift ... you can thank us later!