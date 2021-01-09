Celebrity 2021 Hot Shots -- New Year, Same Sexy Shots!

It's a new year, but not everything needs to change! These sexy stars are kickin' off 2021 in the best way they know how ... and that's with their always amazing hot shots!

From sexy stars on vacay to poolside pics and much more, there are plenty of stars heating things up this year!

Celebs such as Stassie Karanikolaou, Jennifer Lopez, and Salma Hayek are just a few of the stars to name that are starting it off just right.

Take a look through our gallery of celebrity 2021 hotshots to see all the other famous faces that are ringing in the new year with their best pics!