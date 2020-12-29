Stars On Holiday -- Guess Whose Hot Shots!

While most of America is (hopefully) hunkering down and staying safe at home this holiday season there are some big-name stars that are still adventuring out of their homes and flying around the world on extravagant trips to share these scorching hot shots on the 'Gram.

Check out which celebs have booked lavish vacations and left the nest between Thanksgiving and Christmas of 2020 for some rest and relaxation ... then took to social media to post these smokin' selfies while the rest of us are sitting around the house.