Go For a Run Anytime, Anywhere with This Foldable Treadmill

If you've been slacking on your New Year's fitness resolutions, it's time to get back in the game. Lucky for you, that game can be in your home, or anywhere you want it to be.

While the pandemic continues to rage on, your best bet is working out from home -- the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill is the ideal equipment solution to that end.

Instead of bulky equipment that eats up space, you'll love that this treadmill folds up to be just over five inches resulting in easy storage. It's easy to use and you won't even have to worry about having to block off an entire room for a home gym.

When you're on the treadmill, you can enjoy three customizable exercise programs delivering workouts that work best for you. Additionally, the machine has Bluetooth technology and can connect to your favorite fitness or music apps. Plus, there's a BMI calculator that's able to track your progress, monitor your pulse, and so much more.

Go ahead and give it a try .... the LifePro Electrostride Compact Folding Treadmill has been marked down an additional 15% off for President's Day. Usually, it goes for $499, but right now ... it's just $424.99 when you use the promo code PREZ2021.