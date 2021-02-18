Q-Tip Ear Cleaning is a Thing of the Past, Go Deeper With This

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Time to throw away your final Q-tips in the wastebasket for good -- there's a better way to get the yellow out of your canals.

The next time you're inching for that cotton swab, just make the upgrade to the SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover and never look back ... it's worth it.

SPADE is made with a 3MPX camera that wirelessly streams a view of the inside of your ear using WiFi to your smartphone. Don't worry, it's compatible with an iPhone and Android. Additionally, it has 6 inner-mounted LEDs to deliver better lighting without irritating your ear in the process.

Beyond just giving you a closer look, SPADE includes EarPicks designed to gently scoop out stubborn earwax without missing a spot. It's a total win-win. We should note ... on a single charge, the device impressively lasts up to 60 days.

Regularly, the SPADE: Smart Ear Wax Remover costs $126 ... but it's marked down through us at just $86.99. Just use the coupon code CLEAN13, and you're good to go.