Salon Trips Are Still Out, Opt for This Hair Straightener Instead

You've probably become your own hairstylist with salons on the outs during the pandemic -- but now you can say you did at least a half-decent job at recreating your perfect 'do.

In order to achieve that, all you really need is the proper hair tool ... enter the Hair Rage One-Inch Slim Flat Iron.

This versatile device can achieve a variety of salon-quality hairstyles. Despite being a straightener, it doesn't just straighten hair, the flat iron can curl and manipulate your locks in all kinds of ways. Don't be fooled by its compact appearance — it's a small but mighty tool that can do wonders.

The best part of its design is that it's made with titanium plates. Not only does this make the flat iron durable, but it also keeps your hair silky and smooth. As far as heat time goes, the straightener heats up quickly, so you'll be able to get ready in no time.

The Hair Rage One-Inch Slim Flat Iron can be yours for an easy $33.99 which is a huge drop from its original value of $199. It also comes in rose gold, sky blue, lavender, blush pink, and silver ... so you can mix it up if you want, for no additional cost.

