Your Favorite Drinking Game Just Got a Whole Lot More Fun

But Do Drink Up all the fun!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Nothing beats a solid drinking game -- and nothing beats this not-so-solid tower that'll have you pouring booze down the hatch with your buds.

Use this time wisely to prepare for future get-togethers by purchasing the Power Hour Tower, a newly reimagined (and highly rated) adult party game you and your friends won't be able to get enough of. Yes, it's like Jenga ... only a whole lot better.

Each set comes with 48 premium hardwood blocks along with a hilarious rule sheet that indicates how each piece should be played. From one-of-a-kind challenges to whatever else, you never know what you'll get with these blocks making that the beauty of the game.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Brace yourself for a memorable night filled with booze, some embarrassment, and possibly even new things you never knew about your besties.

One thing we should note ... you do have to be at least 21 to purchase and play this game ... that's us being responsible. If you make the cut, you can take it off our hands for a measly $32.99. That's a small price to pay for a crap ton of good times.

Cheers!