Master Your Golf Swing, These Shoe Insoles Will Set You Straight!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Let's face it -- your golf swing could probably use a few tweaks before you're driving like prime Tiger Woods ... and if you're tired of guessing how to get there, we can help.

If there's anything out there that can improve your game exponentially, it's the Salted Smart Insoles ... which literally slide into your kicks and track how you stand, how you balance, how you swing and, ultimately, how you play.

You just slip these insoles in and presto. The insoles' patented pressure sensor technology can accurately measure a person's foot pressure, weight imbalance, muscle movement, and more through an accompanying app. You'll then be provided real-time feedback on your swing and balance information -- which you can use to tighten up your fairway experience ... seriously!

BTW -- golf isn't the only thing the insoles can help with. They provide an analysis for any fitness activity leading you to more self-awareness and self-correction of posture. For those still participating in ski or snowboard season, you can use the insoles, as they're waterproof.

If you want these game-changers, you can take advantage of a 13% discount we're offering through this online deal ... and snap these puppies up for only $199.99.