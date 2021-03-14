2021 Grammys Had Plenty of Performances, COVID Cautious Too
3/14/2021 7:52 PM PT
7:57 PM PT -- Beyonce just broke the record with her 28th Grammy -- she won for Best R&B Performance -- and gave her daughter, Blue, a shoutout during her acceptance speech. Blue won her first Grammy at just 9 years old earlier in the night.
Much like other award shows this year, the 2021 Grammys took on a new look, one that featured way less people but kept an abundance of live performers.
Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were among the many who took the Grammy's stage in Los Angeles Sunday.
The Staples Center served as the show's backdrop, and awards were presented outside the building with only a handful of tables where celebs rotated through as they waited to accept their awards.
For the performers ... a large room with multiple stages was used, and the artists cycled through.
Beyonce didn't perform, but she showed face to accept the Grammy for Best Rap Song for her collab with Meg Thee Stallion on "Savage" ... giving Queen Bey her 27th Grammy and tying Allison Kraus for the most all time by a female artist.
While the show's production didn't seem to have any issues, this year's ceremony wasn't without controversy ... The Weeknd announced he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the show after not receiving a single nomination for his incredibly successful "After Hours" album.