President Biden's Dog Major Walking White House Lawn Again After Return
President Biden's Dog Major Walking White House Lawn Again ... Looking Like Good Boy
3/29/2021 3:16 PM PT
President Biden's four-legged friend is feeling himself again at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave ... and he looks happy to be back at the White House after a brief banishment.
Biden's German Shepherd, Major, had his tail wagging Monday as he took a stroll around the White House South Lawn ... the first time we've seen the pooch since he was welcomed back to the President's residence following a pesky biting incident.
Major wasn't exactly allowed to roam free -- he'll have to prove himself -- for now, he's on a leash. The good news for the pooch -- he's muzzle-free, so it looks like the training worked.
Major and POTUS' other German Shepherd, Champ, were sent packing earlier this month after the rescue's chompers made contact with a W.H. staffer, but a trainer in Delaware apparently did a good job acclimating the dogs to all the commotion and people at the People's House.
It's unclear what will happen to Major if he misbehaves again ... but he looks thrilled to be out of the dog house.