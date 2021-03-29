President Biden's Dog Major Walking White House Lawn Again After Return

President Biden's four-legged friend is feeling himself again at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave ... and he looks happy to be back at the White House after a brief banishment.

Biden's German Shepherd, Major, had his tail wagging Monday as he took a stroll around the White House South Lawn ... the first time we've seen the pooch since he was welcomed back to the President's residence following a pesky biting incident.

Major wasn't exactly allowed to roam free -- he'll have to prove himself -- for now, he's on a leash. The good news for the pooch -- he's muzzle-free, so it looks like the training worked.

Play video content 3/16/21 ABC

Major and POTUS' other German Shepherd, Champ, were sent packing earlier this month after the rescue's chompers made contact with a W.H. staffer, but a trainer in Delaware apparently did a good job acclimating the dogs to all the commotion and people at the People's House.