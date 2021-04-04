TMZ's Super Sneaky Easter Egg Hunt!

There's no need to go anywhere this weekend since we are bringing the Easter egg hunt straight to you!

The Easter bunny has been hard at work finding the perfect place for 'em this year ... So get ready to hunt down all the special gems that have been hidden throughout each one of these celebrity snaps!

There might be a few Easter eggs that spring up as you look through our gallery, so be sure to take a really good look around the photos and see just how many you can find!