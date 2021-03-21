Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Hidden within this cheeky pic is a professional basketball player who has a lot to learn about the Nets.
This Oklahoma City native entered the NBA draft in 2009 following his sophomore year in college and later has been spotted rocking jerseys for the Detroit Piston and the Los Angeles Clippers.
His life off the court consists of spending time with his two kids and hosting a new reality show on TruTV.
Use the clues above and take another good look at the photo before putting your celeb skills to the test and seeing if you have what it takes to guess the famous face in the warped photo!