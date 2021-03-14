Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
3/14/2021 6:41 AM PT
Hidden within this funky photo is a singer who got his big break on a British music competition show, where he became a member of a well-known boy band.
After five albums and several world tours, this famous fella went on to start his solo career by releasing his hit song "Pillowtalk". Since going solo the singer has collaborated with several big-name artists such as Sia, Taylor Swift, and Kehlani.
He recently released his third studio album, following the birth of his daughter, Khai.
Use the clues above and take one more look at the photo before putting your celeb skills to the test and seeing if you can figure out which star is hiding in this warped photo!