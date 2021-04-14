Get Affordable (& Stylish) Accessories Your Pet Deserves with Wild One
Pet Accessories Must-have essentials for your furry friend
Pet toys are everywhere -- but finding high-quality harnesses, leashes, and all other four-legged friend essentials at the right price can be tough ... when it really doesn't have to be.
The popular brand Wild One -- which went viral for their pet travel carrier -- is completely redefining the dog owner experience. Yes, that means no more flimsy, mismatched accessories that your pup can probably break free from or is uncomfortable with.
Since you'll be using these on the daily, why not deck your dog out with products you can count on??? Starting with the oh-so-important harness, reviewers deem this product to be quite easy to use. It's made of soft/stretchy material ... which won't suffocate your pet.
There's more than just accessories up for grabs here, BTW -- Wild One sells organic dog treats that your furry pal will love. The baked treats are plant-based, Certified USDA Organic, and made with just 9 ingredients ... so, no artificial colors, flavors, or other additives.
Indeed, celebs like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Kanye do use Wild One ... BUT, their catalog is surprisingly attainable (and affordable) with product prices ranging anywhere from $8 to $125. For the best way to spend less ... consider opting for one of the Wild One bundles that are guaranteed to save you up to 20% on must-have accessories.
