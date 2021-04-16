Kick Hackers to the Curb With This Hardware To Protect Your Privacy

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're still surfing the net without proper protection of your information, you're just asking for a hack or for your data to be jacked -- it's time to get your house in your order.

There's an online security guard that you can hook up to your router and get a forcefield around your computer life -- other known as the Winston Privacy Filter ... which keeps whatever you do on the net for your eyes only.

Winston wards off incoming malware, adult content, ads and more, allowing you to browse in peace without compromising on speed. Plus, it encrypts your IP address, giving you complete anonymity online ... keeping your personal data untraceable to big tech and hackers.

Be it your laptop or your phone ... or even your kids' tablets, Winston can protect just about every device in your home, giving you peace of mind online. And since you pay for the service just once, you never have to worry about pesky subscription fees ... unlike many VPNs and other protective services out there, that might cost you a fortune.

With Winston ... you're just shelling out a one-time payment of about $179. Good deal, ain't it?