Studs Gone Swimming -- Pool It Together!

Talk about making a splash, these pool selfies on IG of Hollywood hotties are making wet and wild sound like an understatement!

Stars like Alex Rodriguez, Justin Theroux, David Foster, and Mark Consuelos are clearly having some fun in the sun, and proudly sharing their good time!

Plenty of other famous fellas including Kyle Schmid, Nick Carter, Bryan Greenberg, Josh Duhamel, Dane Cook, Wells Adams and Brooks Laich have been posting pics from their aquatic adventures for you to soak up!

Dive into our gallery of studs gone swimming to see all the other celebs that have taken the plunge!