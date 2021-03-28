Steamy Stars Taking A Dip -- Happy Hot Tub Day!

We're celebrating hot tub day today because why not?! Who wouldn't want an excuse to take a dip ... And with stars such as David Hasselhoff, Kim Kardashian, and Chelsea Handler sharing their steamy snaps, you'll definitely want to join in!

There are even more famous faces who've been heating things up ... Jasmine Tookes, Francia Raísa, Charli XCX, and Daniel Franzese are just a few more celebs that have us ready to hop in!

Get in on all the action by scrolling through our gallery of stars in hot tubs and see who has shared these hot shots!