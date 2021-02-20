Stars Stuck In Snow -- Catchin' The Cold!

When they say that being famous must be cool we're not sure this is what they had in mind because not all of the icy Instagram pics are looking like a winter wonderland.

Celebs like Mark Consuelos, Jennifer Hudson, Vinny Guadagnino and a flurry more stars, have dumped their freezing photos on social media while they endure the winter weather ... both the good and the bad.

So layer up and try to trudge through our gallery of stars taking on some seriously low temps while braving these frigid temps brought on by old man winter.