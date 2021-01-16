Sauna Stars -- Don't Sweat It!

The winter weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon ... so these stars are taking matters into their own hands and turning up the temp!

Celebs such as Tyler Blackburn, Ashley Tisdale, Gwyneth Paltrow and plenty of others have stripped down and started gettin' sweaty!

These stars know that there's no need to hit the gym when you can break a sweat without feeling the burn of a workout!

Start heating things up for yourself by scrolling through our gallery of sauna stars ... See all the other famous faces getting their steam on in these toasty takes!