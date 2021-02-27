Celebrity Snowbirds -- Stars Vacationing In Mexico

Celebrity Snowbirds Stars Vacationing In Mexico

2/27/2021 12:01 AM PT
With the travel bans and mandatory quarantines in full effect around most places, these celebs have been trying to avoid all that by heading south of the US border for a getaway!

With the limited restrictions, it's been hard for stars to resist a trip. Amelia Gray Hamlin, Kylie Jenner, and Lottie Moss are just a few of the stars that have headed down south to social distance!

Even Senator Ted Cruz tried his hand at a trip down to Cancun before having to return early, after facing backlash for leaving the state of Texas in the middle of an ice storm.

Take a look at all the other celebrity snowbirds that have made their way to Mexico by scrolling through our gallery ... safe travels!

