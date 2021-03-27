Stars In Miami -- The Heat Is On!

With summer happening all year-round in the sunshine state, there is no question as to why all these famous faces have headed down south!

Celebs such as Alex Rodriguez, Gabrielle Union-Wade, and Brielle Biermann have had their fair share of time in the 305 and love sharing all their sunny shots!

Several other stars have also made their way to the desirable destination ... Bella Thorne, Rick Ross, Venus Williams, Dwyane Wade, and Chanel West Coast are just a few more celebs that have been spotted spending time by the water this spring!

Scroll through our gallery of stars in Miami to see all the others that have been steaming things up!