Caitlyn Jenner Announces She’s Running for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner is throwing her hat in the ring to become the next governor of California.

There was a lot of talk that she might run and Caitlyn didn't stop the buzz. She made it official Friday, saying, "I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality. As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late.”

Her path isn't set in cement. There is a petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom ... a movement that has gained steam in the wake of the pandemic. If the recall movement qualifies for the ballot, California voters will be asked 2 questions. Should Newsom be recalled? If a majority of voters say yes, then the second question is on the table. Who do you want to replace him? That's where Caitlyn's name will land.

Here's the reality ... she has an edge because of her name. You may recall, years ago California Governor Gray Davis was recalled and Arnold Schwarzenegger led the large pack of candidates to become the next governor.

There will almost certainly be a large number of candidates vying for the job, but Caitlyn may be the most famous of the batch, which would give her an edge.

Caitlyn already took a shot at Newsom, saying, "This isn’t the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends." She's obviously referring to Newsom's notorious dinner at the French Laundry.

She's not the only celeb flirting with a governorship. Matthew McConaughey is not only interested in running ... he seems to be leading the pack and even pulling way out ahead of current governor Greg Abbott.