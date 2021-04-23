Get Your Ma Her Own Custom Jewelry for Mother's Day!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can never go wrong with gifting jewelry for that special lady in your life, especially if it's your mom ... and especially if it's for Mother's Day.

Instead of getting your average necklace, bracelet or whatever else -- why not kick things up a notch with a personalized gift from Maya J ... with customized lettering of your choosing!

The team behind the brand are seasoned veterans from New York City's diamond district. As such ... you can count on Maya J to deliver high-quality items in the exact way you wanted them.

Whether it's a custom bracelet featuring you and your significant other's initials or the full name of your pet ... there are some interesting jewelry designs you can't get anywhere else.

For a limited time, there are significant discounts on gift vouchers for a personalized gift from Maya J. You'll get a discount of over 20% off on all the vouchers, which drops the price down from $50 to $37.99, $75 to $55, and $100 to $75. Get 'em while you can!!!