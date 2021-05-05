Guess Who This Playful Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Playful Kid Turned Into!

5/5/2021 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this happy-go-lucky little lad was wowing the world as a professional dancer, he was just another ecstatic kid playing around in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This yowlin' youngster is known for his featured moves as a choreographer and dancer on a competitive celebrity reality show ... who quickly moved on to become a judge. You may also recognize him as one part of a dancing duo -- his younger sister is another popular personality.

Taking every opportunity to show off his other talents, this star has been in multiple musicals including "Footloose" and "Hairspray Live!"

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later