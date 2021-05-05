Guess Who This Playful Kid Turned Into!
5/5/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this happy-go-lucky little lad was wowing the world as a professional dancer, he was just another ecstatic kid playing around in Salt Lake City, Utah.
This yowlin' youngster is known for his featured moves as a choreographer and dancer on a competitive celebrity reality show ... who quickly moved on to become a judge. You may also recognize him as one part of a dancing duo -- his younger sister is another popular personality.
Taking every opportunity to show off his other talents, this star has been in multiple musicals including "Footloose" and "Hairspray Live!"