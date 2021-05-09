Mother's Day Mini-Mes -- Twinning!

It might be all about moms this weekend, but these celebs love showing off the small stars in their lives that made them mamas in the first place!

Padma Lakshmi, Chrissy Teigen, and Tia Mowry are just a few stars to name that have shared some of their matching moments with the kiddos ... they're passing down style tips to their little ones and now we're sharing all the cute pics with you!

See stars such as Eva Longoria, Cardi B, Kourtney Kardashian, Jana Kramer, Cassie, Kylie Jenner and Gabrielle Union modeling with the next generation of famous faces!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the celeb mini-mes!