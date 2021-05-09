Patricia Heaton -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Patricia Heaton Good Genes or Good Docs?!
5/9/2021 6:43 AM PT
Everybody loves Patricia Heaton's good looks!
Here is a 40-year-old version of the TV mom giving herself a hand during a press tour in Pasadena back in 1998 (left). Prior to this Heaton had already starred in several memorable films such as "Beethoven" and "Space Jam" and she had begun her leading role as the mom Debra Barone in "Everybody Loves Raymond."
And, 23 years later ... The talented star -- and real-life mother-of-four -- was recently seen snapping selfies on Instagram, showing off her sweet smile (right). The Emmy-winning actress went on to star in a number of other projects including, "The Middle," "Moms' Night Out," and "Carol's Second Act."
Woah, Mama!
The question is ...