What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Amy Schumer have you seeing double! Take a closer look because the two photos above are not exactly the same ... there have been a few sneaky switches that have been made and it's up to you to spot them.

The comedian was seen on set in New York City earlier this week ... and we have made a few changes to the pic! Now it's up to you to try and use your detective skills to see if you can find the differences between these two super similar snaps!