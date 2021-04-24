What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Amber Rose have you feeling overwhelmed ... keep your focus and try your best to find the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The reality star was decked out in pink while out and about in Los Angeles, CA just last week ... and we have made a few changes to the original snap! Put your detective skills to the test and see if you have what it takes to find the differences between these two super similar snaps!