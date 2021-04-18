America Ferrera -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

America Ferrera is anything but an "Ugly Betty."

Here is the 24-year-old version of the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star looking stunning all dolled up at the IFP Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica back in 2003 (left). She made her career debut the previous year for her role in "Real Women Have Curves."

And, 12 years later... the award-winning actress and activist -- who is celebrating her 37th birthday today -- getting in character on set of her popular comedy sitcom, "Superstore," which is now filming its 6th season (right).

America the beautiful.

The question is ...