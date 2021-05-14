Create Your Own Home Theater Experience With This Kodak Kit!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Summer is basically here, but a lot of theaters aren't quite open yet ... so, in the meantime, treat yourself to the moviegoing experience you're used to ... with a little help from us.

Don't go buy a bigger TV -- instead, just cop the Kodak 12Ft Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen, and some of its friends ... and you'll have your own personal theater experience.

The water-resistant projector screen comes with its own air pump that inflates it within minutes. It's huge, BTW -- standing at 12 ft to 14.5 ft in height ... and ideal for outdoor family gatherings, birthdays or whatever else you may be celebrating in the comfort of your own home.

It's also made out of highly durable material that's resistant to holes or tears. However, in the event that something happens, there are repair patches included with each purchase. The projector even has a handy carrying case that you can easily transport it in ... score!