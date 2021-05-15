Kobe Bryant Inducted Into Hall of Fame, Emotional Tribute from Vanessa Bryant

Play video content ESPN

Incredible moment from Vanessa Bryant ... who just delivered an emotional speech as her husband Kobe Bryant was inducted into the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Vanessa -- flanked by Michael Jordan -- talked about KB's incredible accomplishments on and off the court ... from his 5 NBA championships to being a great dad.

“I can see him now with arms folded, a huge grin saying isn’t this some sh*t.”



- Vanessa Bryant. 😂🙏



(h/t @gifdsports)



pic.twitter.com/fqZOJooNIf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 15, 2021 @TheHoopCentral

"Congratulations baby. All of your hard work and sacrifice has paid off. You once told me, if you are going to bet on someone, bet on yourself. I'm glad you bet on yourself, you overachiever.” Vanessa said.

MJ didn't speak ... but his presence on stage was powerful and clearly very meaningful. Vanessa told Jordan ... "Kobe admired you. This means so much to us."

Of course, Kobe famously idolized MJ growing up -- and they later became great rivals on the court ... and even better friends off of it.

In fact, the two would grab dinner and text each other all the time just to check in.

So, when Kobe passed away back in January 2020, Vanessa knew the obvious choice to present her husband into the HOF would be His Airness.