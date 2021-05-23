Jewel -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Jewel's good looks are just as amazing as her voice!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the talented "Who Will Save Your Soul" singer showing off her stunning looks during a photo shoot in Santa Monica back in 1996 (left). This was just one year after she released her debut album, "Pieces of You."

And, 25 years later ... the professional songwriter and amateur hat enthusiast -- who is spending this weekend celebrating her 47th birthday -- was most recently seen looking capped off during a virtual performance in New York City earlier this month (right).

Jewel has released 12 studio albums and has been nominated for 4 Grammys during her impressive career.

She's a precious stone!

The question is ...