Guess Who This Little Sweetie Turned Into!
Guess Who This Little Sweetie Turned Into!
5/25/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this little cutie was showing off her scary good acting skills, she was just another cute kid smiling for the camera in Washington, D.C.
This little lady has been making audiences laugh at some of the most absurd on-screen scenes for over two decades. She first gained a large following with her stand-out performance in a parody film series ... starring alongside her quirky counterpart, Anna Faris.
Even now, this funny female is still tickling the world's funny bone -- such as in the ensemble comedy movie where she takes a trip with her best gal pals.