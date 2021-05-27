Step Up Your BBQ Game With the Ultimate Grill Igniter

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're tired of dumping one coal batch after another onto your grill, or squeezing the hell out of your lighter fluid container ... it's time to switch things up for good.

Meet the grill torch that's changing the game for your barbecues, backyard fire pits and campfires -- aka, the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch ... which allows you to comfortably and safely light your grill and transform your food.

Simply put, you can get your charcoal grill ignited five times faster than you would normally with charcoal or a regular propane tank. This is a high-powered torch (400,000+ BTU) that goes well beyond just warming up your grill -- you can also sear your meat and burn off leftover grease and gunk left on the grill from your last outing. So ... it's a catch-all device.

And, for even more stability, feel free to use the included vertical stand to attach your GrillGun to a propane bottle in one shot. It's super easy to use ... and keeps your gun accessible directly after use as it cools down.

This sale will be over quickly, so take advantage of it now at the low price of $149.97.