DMX Album 'EXODUS' Drops with Jay-Z, Bono, Snoop, Kanye

DMX lives on with his voice ... and with an assist from some very famous musical friends.

X's album, "EXODUS," just dropped, and it's filled with assists from folks like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye.

The album was produced by the man who helped engineer X's musical career -- Swizz Beatz.

This was meant to be X's comeback album -- the first in 18 years since he cropped "Grand Champ" back in 2003. As you know, the album was titled after X's youngest son, Exodus. The album cover is courtesy of photog Jonathan Mannion, who chronicled X's career for years with his camera.

Swizz paid homage to his friend and musical partner ... “My brother X was one of the most purest and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”