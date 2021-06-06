Mark Wahlberg -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Mark Wahlberg's good looks are anything but funky!

Here is a 22-year-old version of the actor and Funky Bunch member rocking his signature backward cap at a book signing in West Hollywood back in 1993 (left). This is the same year he made his film debut in, "The Substitute".

And, 28 years later ... the famous father -- who was recently seen showing off his good looks on the 'gram -- is spending this weekend celebrating his 50th birthday (right)!

Mark has been featured in a number of memorable movies, some of which include "Ted," "Daddy's Home," "Instant Family" and "Mile 22".

Marky Mark's still got it!

The question is ...