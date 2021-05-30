Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
5/30/2021 5:30 AM PT
Hidden within this stretched-out snap is an actress known for her scandalous television show!
This famous female grew up in New York City and later got her big start in Hollywood through commercial work.
She has since starred in a number of films and television shows including, "Little Fires Everywhere," "Little Man," "American Son" and "Scandal." She currently has several upcoming projects currently in production.
Use the clues above and take another look at the photo before putting your celeb skills to the test and seeing if you can uncover which celeb has been hiding in this warped photo!