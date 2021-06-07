You Don't Have to Buy a Bunch of Razor Blades, Just Dry Them!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You might think you need a new razor (or razor blade) every other week -- but the truth is, you don't ... you just need one of these puppies to get the most bang out of your buck.

The BLEW Razor Blade Dryer is a nifty gadget that will increase the lifespan of your razor ... by using a heated fan and UV light to dry off and sanitize the blade. Sounds simple, but it works wonders -- and it'll save you a fortune on your shaving needs.

This blade dryer can fit up to 99% of different razor types -- all you gotta do is pop the top, slide your razor in upside-down ... and leave the rest to the BLEW. Its automatic shut-off control allows you just to drop it in and go on with your day. There's nothing to it!!!

Your razor blade will become sanitized and dry after each session -- so you can keep it for up to 12 months. To us, this is a no-brainer ... not to mention a money-saver.

This razor blade dryer will make all the difference in the world in your grooming routine. Plus ... it's an extra 20% off for our Father's Day sale! Get the BLEW Razor Blade Dryer for just $39.99 with coupon code WELOVEDAD.