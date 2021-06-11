Light Up Your Life & Charge Your Phone Out Loud With This Triple Threat

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're tired of switching between charging your phone and using it to play music ... why not walk and chew gum at the same time with a gadget that lets you do both???

Enter the LumiCharge LD: LED Lamp, Charging Dock & Speaker -- a triple threat of technology that acts like a lamp, charger and music player ... all wrapped into one compact device.

This speaker-charger-lamp hybrid has a swivel charging base -- so you can choose between three different charging bases. You can also mount your phone vertically or horizontally ... plus, with its Smart Home integration feature -- so, you are able to control the light colors and brightness through Alexa or Google Assistant (or via the mobile app).

And, get this ... its Bluetooth compatibility lets you play music straight from your smartphone. With its 10w charging base, your device will charge quickly. Other notable features include its 24-hour clock display, colorful light display ... and its compact size.

As you might know -- good sales don't last forever ... grab it today while it's still discounted at just $54.99!