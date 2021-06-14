Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!
Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!
6/14/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this happy fella was a multi-talented star, he was just another kiddo rockin' a bowl cut around town.
This celeb has had quite the career over the last few years, he has starred in several films such as "Never Been Kissed," "See Spot Run" and "Never Die Alone." He is best known for his role as Dewey Riley in all four 'Scream' films.
Aside from acting, he has also had time in the ring as a professional wrestler. He earned the title of WCW World Heavyweight Champion in early 2000, following the filming for his movie "Ready to Rumble".