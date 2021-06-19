NBA Dads -- Baller Fathers!

It's Father's Day weekend and we're putting the spotlight on these NBA dads that really scored with these adorable kids!

Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, and Gordon Hayward are just a few of the players to name that will be spending this weekend celebrating alongside the fam.

These guys have proudly posted pics of their little ones by their side and now we're sharing the sweet snaps with you!

From LeBron James and Tristan Thompson to Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson, and Dwyane Wade there are so many memorable moments they want ya to see.

Take a look at all the other ballers sharing snaps with their mini-me's by scrolling through our gallery of NBA dads!